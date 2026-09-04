Solapur to Pune: The rising movement for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav

Religious festivals, traditionally expressions of faith and devotion, are increasingly becoming platforms for displaying power and dominance in public spaces. Loud music, aggressive slogans, and ostentatious processions often overshadow the true spirit of such celebrations, alienating many and disturbing entire communities.

However, some cities in Maharashtra are charting a different path, seeking to reclaim the essence of faith without the excess noise and chaos. Solapur stands out as a notable example. Known as the 'City of Martyrs' for its role in India’s freedom struggle, Solapur has taken a bold civic initiative by declaring a ‘DJ-free Ganeshotsav’ last year. This movement wasn’t imposed by authorities but fostered by the conscious efforts of citizens who wanted to celebrate faith respectfully and peacefully.

The Solapur campaign, however, is about more than banning DJs; it challenges the way religion is expressed publicly. Is faith meant to be a show of strength or a genuine devotion? Amid the rising tension and communal unease linked to religious festivals nationwide, Solapur’s model shows an alternative — one where celebration is enthusiastic but calm, faith is deep but non-aggressive, and identity shines without overshadowing others.

Inspired by Solapur’s example, Pune — a major metropolis in Maharashtra — is now witnessing a growing campaign for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav. This movement is fuelled by concerns about noise pollution, health impacts, public safety and the loss of peaceful community spaces during festivals.