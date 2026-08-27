Who 'owns' Durga Puja? VHP’s attempt to define Bengal’s biggest festival

The VHP is also questioning the artistic experimentation that has transformed Kolkata's pujas over the past two decades. Raktim Das, the organisation's South Bengal publicity and outreach chief, complained that "in the rush to turn Durga Puja into a spectacle, anything and everything has been done in the name of themes". He further claimed, "Idols are being distorted in the name of artistic expression" and that "the elements of devotion, religious significance, and emotion were being lost".

There is a legitimate debate here. Durga Puja should not lose its devotional character simply because organisers want publicity, awards or footfall. As Anjan Ukil of Forum for Durgotsav observed, "one must not lose sight of the devotional aspect of the Puja while pursuing art". But he also made an equally important point: "A Puja conducted solely in the traditional manner would fail to captivate a global audience. Therefore, a harmonious blend of the two is required."

The controversy becomes sharper when the VHP moves from expressing an opinion to suggesting what should and should not appear in pandals. Nirbunananda Maharaj said, "Any theme adopted should reflect Sanatan culture" and warned that the organisation would protest against "items like shoes or torn clothes in the pandal". The VHP also criticised certain inauguration practices, arguing that "there is a distinction between Bodhan and inauguration" and insisting that rituals should begin from Pratipada, the first day of the full or new moon.

This raises the larger question: who gets to decide what constitutes the 'proper' Durga Puja?

Bengal's puja committees have produced socially conscious and imaginative installations on subjects ranging from migrant workers and climate change to gender, war and technology. The pandal has evolved into a temporary public-art space precisely because community organisers have been willing to experiment.

And that experimentation is not some recent departure from the festival's character. The transformation from private household worship to community Puja itself was a major social shift. UNESCO's documentation notes that community pujas evolved from the 18th century and brought together people from different castes, communities and walks of life.

There is, therefore, a certain irony in an attempt to define a single orthodox template for a festival whose modern public identity was built through precisely this process of opening itself to the community.

The VHP's concerns about preserving sanctity deserve to be debated. But a religious organisation cannot automatically claim authority over every aspect of a festival that has become a vast public cultural enterprise. Durga Puja involves priests and devotees, certainly, but also potters, painters, sculptors, carpenters, electricians, designers, musicians, volunteers, neighbourhood clubs and millions of visitors.

It is often described as a vast crowd-funded festival of public art because communities collectively finance and build these temporary worlds. The description captures something essential: the festival is made not by a single authority but by thousands of communities, artists and workers, and experienced by people across social and religious boundaries.

The choice, therefore, need not be between devotion and artistic freedom. The better answer is the one Ukil suggested: "A harmonious blend of the two is required."