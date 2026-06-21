Bengal: Idle workshops, unmade idols cast shadow over Durga Puja

With less than four months remaining before Durga Puja, artisan Prabhas Chitrakar of Patuapara in Howrah's Domjur has been forced to turn down a commission he has fulfilled for the past three years — crafting the Durga idol for Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan earlier), the governor's residence in Kolkata.

Chitrakar, who has made the idol since Lok Bhavan began organising Durga Puja in 2022, said he had little choice.

"Lok Bhavan contacted me this year as well to make the idol. But due to the lack of clay, we couldn't even start the work. So I was compelled to inform them that making the idol isn't possible right now. I told them I would get in touch once the clay issue is resolved," he said.

His predicament reflects a wider crisis unfolding across Bengal's traditional idol-making industry. A severe shortage of the specialised clay used for sculpting idols has brought work to a near standstill in Kumortuli, Howrah and other pottery hubs across the state.

The shortage stems from a disruption in the long-established clay supply chain. For years, clay was collected from riverbank and estuary areas in South 24 Parganas and transported to artisan hubs across Bengal. However, recent administrative action against unauthorised excavation has effectively halted extraction, leaving workshops without the material they rely on.

The bamboo and straw frameworks for Chitrakar's idols are ready, but the clay coating that gives them shape cannot begin. As a result, workshops remain largely deserted. "In other years, work on at least 18 to 20 idols would already have started by now. This year, not even a single idol has progressed properly," he said.

In Kumortuli, north Kolkata's famed potters' quarter, artisans say work has been stalled for nearly six weeks. Usually by June, the narrow lanes are crowded with clay, bamboo and workers preparing thousands of idols for Durga Puja. This year, many studios stand idle.

Renowned idol maker and Padma Shri Sanatan Rudra Pal said the specialised clay used by idol-makers has become almost impossible to obtain.