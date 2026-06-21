Bengal: Idle workshops, unmade idols cast shadow over Durga Puja
A shortage of clay has forced artisans to reject orders months before the state's biggest festival
With less than four months remaining before Durga Puja, artisan Prabhas Chitrakar of Patuapara in Howrah's Domjur has been forced to turn down a commission he has fulfilled for the past three years — crafting the Durga idol for Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan earlier), the governor's residence in Kolkata.
Chitrakar, who has made the idol since Lok Bhavan began organising Durga Puja in 2022, said he had little choice.
"Lok Bhavan contacted me this year as well to make the idol. But due to the lack of clay, we couldn't even start the work. So I was compelled to inform them that making the idol isn't possible right now. I told them I would get in touch once the clay issue is resolved," he said.
His predicament reflects a wider crisis unfolding across Bengal's traditional idol-making industry. A severe shortage of the specialised clay used for sculpting idols has brought work to a near standstill in Kumortuli, Howrah and other pottery hubs across the state.
The shortage stems from a disruption in the long-established clay supply chain. For years, clay was collected from riverbank and estuary areas in South 24 Parganas and transported to artisan hubs across Bengal. However, recent administrative action against unauthorised excavation has effectively halted extraction, leaving workshops without the material they rely on.
The bamboo and straw frameworks for Chitrakar's idols are ready, but the clay coating that gives them shape cannot begin. As a result, workshops remain largely deserted. "In other years, work on at least 18 to 20 idols would already have started by now. This year, not even a single idol has progressed properly," he said.
In Kumortuli, north Kolkata's famed potters' quarter, artisans say work has been stalled for nearly six weeks. Usually by June, the narrow lanes are crowded with clay, bamboo and workers preparing thousands of idols for Durga Puja. This year, many studios stand idle.
Renowned idol maker and Padma Shri Sanatan Rudra Pal said the specialised clay used by idol-makers has become almost impossible to obtain.
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"We specifically require this type of clay to sculpt the fine outer layer of the idols and to shape the deity's face, hands, ornaments and other intricate details. Other types of clay harden too quickly, making it difficult to sculpt fine features," he said.
According to artisans, the sticky, fine-grained clay comes mainly from the Hooghly river estuary around Diamond Harbour, Canning, Raichak and nearby areas. It is essential for creating the intricate facial expressions and delicate details that define Bengal's traditional idols.
The issue is not simply administrative. Under state mining and minor mineral regulations, clay extraction requires official permits and approvals from government authorities. River experts have long warned that uncontrolled digging along riverbanks can increase erosion and environmental damage. However, artisans say the licensing process is often slow and that no clear mechanism has been put in place to meet the seasonal demand for clay.
In Howrah's Patuapara, artisan Dilip Mondal said clay supplies stopped soon after the regime change in Bengal in early May. "Work on Durga idols usually begins in full swing by this time. But due to the lack of clay, we have had to halt operations. How long can we keep the craftsmen idle? Many have already gone home," he said.
Fellow artisan Baburam Chitrakar added: "We are having to turn down many orders. We have to be clear that without clay, making idols is impossible. If this situation persists, many Puja committees will not receive their idols on time."
Many daily-wage craftsmen have already left in search of other jobs. Artisans fear they may not return even if clay supplies resume, creating a labour shortage just when work would normally be at its peak.
Artists and suppliers say the crackdown may have targeted illegal practices, but it has also stopped the flow of clay needed by legitimate industries.
"At first, we didn't understand why the clay wasn't arriving," said Babu Pal, joint secretary of the Kumortuli Mritshilpi Sanskriti Samiti. "We later learned that excavation had been stopped following allegations regarding previous extraction practices. We have informed the chief minister, the finance minister and local representatives. We are hoping supplies will resume soon."
Many artisans argue that while the authorities moved quickly to shut down the existing supply network, they failed to create an alternative legal system to ensure that clay continued reaching workshops.
The consequences are being felt far beyond idol-making. Kumortuli alone has more than 200 workshops employing hundreds of artists and thousands of craftsmen. Similar clusters operate in Howrah, Ultadanga and Panihati. Suppliers, transporters, labourers and painters all depend on the industry for their livelihoods.
The shortage has also affected Bengal's traditional clay-cup industry. Tea vendors across Kolkata report a shortage of earthen cups, known as bhars, because potters cannot obtain enough clay.
"We are in dire straits because we aren't being allowed to source clay," said Mohanlal Prajapati, president of the West Bengal Earth Pot Maker Welfare Association. "Previously, clay used to come from areas like Diamond Harbour, Kultali and Howrah. We have spoken to the government and hope a solution will emerge soon."
Prices have surged as supplies dry up. Artisans also warn that if they are forced to buy clay through unofficial channels, the cost of idols will rise sharply.
With fewer than 150 days left before Durga Puja, anxiety is growing across Bengal's artisan community. "If the issue is not resolved very quickly, Durga Puja will face a serious threat," warned Sanatan Rudra Pal.
For Prabhas Chitrakar and thousands of others, the fear is that a problem which began with clay could soon threaten an entire ecosystem of livelihoods, traditions and businesses built around Bengal's most important festival.