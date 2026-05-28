A subdued Eid in Kolkata
Quiet markets, missing fairs and a city adjusting to 'change'
Kolkata witnessed an unusually subdued Eid-ul-Adha this year, with many residents saying the city felt very different from previous celebrations. Across several traditional Muslim neighbourhoods, the familiar festive rush, crowded livestock markets, roadside fairs and cultural programmes were largely absent, leaving many people emotional and disappointed.
At Kolkata’s historic Tangra slaughterhouse, which usually becomes one of the busiest places in the city before 'Bakri Eid', there was an eerie silence. Muhammad Javed, who has worked there for 35 years, stood near the gates and looked around in disbelief.
“I have never seen such a gloomy atmosphere before Eid-ul-Adha,” he said. “In earlier years, there would not be even standing room. People used to come from far away to buy cattle. This year, if someone visited for the first time, they would not even realise Eid is being celebrated.”
That is possibly because this year, cattle were almost completely absent from markets across Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal. In areas such as Kidderpore, Mominpore, Iqbalpore and Tangra, where large temporary cattle markets used to attract thousands of buyers, only goats and sheep could be seen.
The change followed the state's new BJP government's strict enforcement of provisions under the 1950 Livestock Act. The rules require official veterinary certification and permit slaughter only at designated facilities. Though cow slaughter was not formally banned, traders and buyers said the legal procedures and transport-related difficulties made the cattle trade nearly impossible this year.
Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Tangra, explained, “Nobody has stopped us from performing Qur'an, but people are afraid of legal complications and harassment during transport. As a result, cows are simply not reaching the markets.”
Many traders also pointed to severe disruptions in cattle transport from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh. Vehicles carrying cattle were allegedly stopped repeatedly on highways, discouraging suppliers from bringing animals into Bengal.
The impact was visible not only among Muslim families but also among Hindu traders and workers who depend on the seasonal livestock business. A cattle seller from Murshidabad said sadly, “I had hoped to repay my debts by selling cows before Eid. This year, the market has collapsed.”
With cows missing from the markets, demand for goats and sheep rose sharply. Goat sellers at Kolkata’s Narkeldanga Bakri Market reported unusually high prices this year. Nilu Singh, who brought goats from Uttar Pradesh, said, “Goats are moving freely, so traders have shifted to goats instead of cattle. Prices are much higher because demand has increased everywhere.”
Despite the disruption, many residents tried to adapt to the situation calmly. Sheikh Zahid from Tangra joked, “Perhaps it is better this way. A cow would cost more than Rs 1 lakh, while a goat costs around 20,000.”
Religious leaders also appealed for peace and adjustment. Maulana Mohammad Shafique Qasmi of Kolkata’s Nakhoda Mosque urged Muslims to avoid sacrificing cows this year and instead buy goats. “Our main duty is to perform qurbani peacefully. People should respect the law and maintain harmony,” he said.
Alongside the missing cattle markets, another noticeable change this year was the disappearance of the small Eid fairs that traditionally brought colour and excitement to many neighbourhoods across Kolkata. These temporary fairs would appear in open grounds and street corners in areas such as Kidderpore, Park Circus, Metiabruz, Rajabazar and Mominpore. Families from all communities enjoyed the food stalls, toy shops, clothes, rides and evening gatherings.
This year, however, many of those grounds remained empty. In some areas, only a handful of small stalls were seen.
Abdul Rahman, a resident of Mominpore, said, “Children wait for these fairs every year. Earlier there would be lights, food stalls and crowds till late night. This time, everything feels incomplete.”
The absence of cultural programmes has also deeply affected local artists and small businesses connected to Eid celebrations. Traditionally, local clubs and community groups organised musical evenings where singers performed popular songs of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Kumar Sanu, and other popular singers. Decorators, sound system operators and stage workers would receive steady work during the festive season.
This year, many such programmes were cancelled altogether. Shahid Ali, a sound equipment supplier from Park Circus, said, “Usually during Eid we work continuously for nearly ten days. We instal stages, lights and sound systems in different neighbourhoods. This year, hardly any bookings came.”
Local singer Imran Khan shared a similar disappointment. “Every year, we perform old Hindi classics during Eid evenings. Families gather together and it creates a beautiful atmosphere. This year, there are no stages and no programmes. Many artists have lost important seasonal income.”
Decorators and lighting workers also said business had fallen sharply because fewer community celebrations were being organised.
Even the city’s Eid prayers saw a major change this year. For decades, Kolkata’s main Eid congregation had been held at Red Road near the Maidan. However, following new government restrictions on prayers on public roads, the main gathering was shifted to the Brigade Parade Ground under heavy security.
Despite all these changes, Eid prayers were completed peacefully across the city. Many residents said the spirit of Eid remained alive, even though the celebrations were quieter and simpler than before.
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