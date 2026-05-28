A subdued Eid in Kolkata

Kolkata witnessed an unusually subdued Eid-ul-Adha this year, with many residents saying the city felt very different from previous celebrations. Across several traditional Muslim neighbourhoods, the familiar festive rush, crowded livestock markets, roadside fairs and cultural programmes were largely absent, leaving many people emotional and disappointed.

At Kolkata’s historic Tangra slaughterhouse, which usually becomes one of the busiest places in the city before 'Bakri Eid', there was an eerie silence. Muhammad Javed, who has worked there for 35 years, stood near the gates and looked around in disbelief.

“I have never seen such a gloomy atmosphere before Eid-ul-Adha,” he said. “In earlier years, there would not be even standing room. People used to come from far away to buy cattle. This year, if someone visited for the first time, they would not even realise Eid is being celebrated.”

That is possibly because this year, cattle were almost completely absent from markets across Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal. In areas such as Kidderpore, Mominpore, Iqbalpore and Tangra, where large temporary cattle markets used to attract thousands of buyers, only goats and sheep could be seen.

The change followed the state's new BJP government's strict enforcement of provisions under the 1950 Livestock Act. The rules require official veterinary certification and permit slaughter only at designated facilities. Though cow slaughter was not formally banned, traders and buyers said the legal procedures and transport-related difficulties made the cattle trade nearly impossible this year.

Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Tangra, explained, “Nobody has stopped us from performing Qur'an, but people are afraid of legal complications and harassment during transport. As a result, cows are simply not reaching the markets.”