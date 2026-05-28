Bengal: BJP’s much-hyped Annapurna Bhandar sparks confusion, exclusion fears

What the BJP had projected as a simple and generous replacement for the previous Trinamool Congress government's flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has now become a source of confusion, anxiety and political controversy across West Bengal.

The newly launched Annapurna Bhandar scheme, under which the BJP government had promised to provide Rs 3,000 every month to women from 1 June, is facing criticism after the release of a lengthy 12-page application form that even existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries must now complete afresh.

Before coming to power, BJP leaders had repeatedly assured women that the Rs 1,500 received under Mamata Banerjee’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would simply be doubled to Rs 3,000 under Annapurna Bhandar. During the Assembly election campaign in March-April, BJP workers reportedly went door-to-door collecting names and distributing 'preliminary' forms while promising women that the enhanced amount would be transferred directly into their bank accounts without difficulty.

The reality, however, appears far more complicated. The government has clarified that previous Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will not automatically qualify for Annapurna Bhandar. To receive the Rs 3,000 monthly allowance, applicants must be Indian citizens, economically vulnerable and successfully complete a fresh application and verification process.

Government employees, pensioners, income tax payers and individuals holding approved teaching or non-teaching government posts will be excluded. Those with unresolved citizenship-related issues may also lose eligibility, as may those whose names were struck off the voter rolls during the special intensive revision earlier this year.

The opposition has seized on the issue, accusing the BJP government of turning what was presented as a straightforward welfare expansion into a cumbersome and exclusionary exercise. Trinamool Congress spokesperson and MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned both the intent and practicality of the new process.

“When Mamata Banerjee introduced Lakshmir Bhandar, the opposition mocked it as charity and alms. Later, similar schemes were copied across the country. BJP workers earlier went door-to-door assuring people that Rs 3,000 would be given if forms were filled. Now suddenly they have produced a twelve-page form asking endless questions. What explanation are they giving now?” Ghosh said.