Bengal: New BJP govt ‘implements’ already existing BNS, promises welfare continuity and border push

The first cabinet meeting of West Bengal’s new BJP government on Monday, 11 May offered an early glimpse into the priorities — and occasional contradictions — of the Suvendu Adhikari administration.

A key point of the meeting was chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s announcement that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) would now be implemented in West Bengal, accompanied by accusations that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had delayed adopting the new criminal laws.

There is, however, one complication: the BNS has already been in force in West Bengal — along with the rest of India — since 1 July 2024.

Like every other state, West Bengal automatically came under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam after Parliament replaced the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act in 2023. States are free to adjust administrative preparedness, police training and implementation mechanisms, but not to opt in or out of Central criminal laws once notified.

Which made the new government’s triumphant declaration of implementation sound less like a policy breakthrough and more like a knowledge gap.

Still, the BNS confusion did not stop the cabinet meeting from laying out the BJP government’s broader political roadmap: retain existing welfare schemes for now, foreground Narendra Modi-branded Central programmes and push an aggressively securitised border narrative.

“No ongoing social welfare scheme is being discontinued,” Adhikari said after the meeting at Nabanna.

The assurance was politically necessary. During the election campaign, the TMC had repeatedly warned that a BJP government would dismantle or dilute Bengal’s sprawling welfare architecture associated with the Trinamool Congress. The BJP, meanwhile, had campaigned on a parallel promise of introducing its own welfare benefits and expanding central schemes.