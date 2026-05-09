As new government takes office in Bengal, Mamata calls for grand anti-BJP alliance
Alongside Suvendu Adhikari,BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Khudiram Tudu took oath as ministers
For the first time in West Bengal’s political history, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the government in the state, marking a dramatic shift in Bengal politics after the 2026 Assembly election results.
On Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the new Chief Minister at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The ceremony drew senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters celebrating what the party described as a “historic mandate for change”.
Alongside Suvendu Adhikari, several BJP leaders also took oath as ministers, including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Khudiram Tudu.
Senior BJP leaders described the victory as the beginning of a “new era” for West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari said the government would work for “development, law and order, and democratic governance” across the state. BJP leaders also claimed that people had voted for “change after years of political violence and corruption”.
According to BJP sources, the remaining cabinet ministers are expected to take oath on Monday, 11 May, at Lok Bhawan, where Governor R. N. Ravi is likely to administer the oath. The new government’s first cabinet meeting is expected to be held at Nabanna shortly afterwards.
There is also strong speculation that Tapas Roy could become the next Speaker of the Assembly. BJP MLAs are expected to take oath later next week.
The BJP secured a victory in the Assembly elections, winning 207 of the 293 seats. The Election Commission of India reported that the BJP received 45.84 per cent of the vote share, while the All India Trinamool Congress secured 40.80 per cent. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one seat, the ISF one seat and the AJUP two seats. Re-polling in Falta will be held on 21 May.
However, even as the BJP celebrated its rise to power, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp political counterattack from her residence in Kalighat during Rabindra Jayanti celebrations honouring Rabindranath Tagore.
Standing before a portrait of Tagore, Mamata Banerjee appealed to all anti-BJP political forces — including Left and far-Left parties — to unite against the BJP government.
She declared, “A thunderbolt of terror is striking from all directions. I urge all political parties, student and youth organisations, and NGOs to come together and form an alliance. Our primary adversary is the BJP.”
In another significant remark, she said, “Whether Left, far-Left, or any national party — wherever you may be — come, let us join forces. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”Her statement is being seen as a major political signal, especially given the long-standing rivalry between the Trinamool Congress and the Left Front in Bengal politics. Reacting to her appeal, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim quoted Tagore and said: “When life runs dry, come like a stream of When life runs dry, come as a stream of compassion.”
Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of unleashing “post-poll terror” across the state. She alleged that Trinamool workers were being attacked and intimidated following the election results. According to her, “outsiders” had been brought into Bengal to spread fear and violence.
Also Read: Waking up in West Bengal under the BJP
She further claimed that disturbances had taken place outside both her residence and the home of Abhishek Banerjee. Mamata alleged that BJP supporters attempted to disrupt Rabindra Jayanti events and that decorators were pressured not to provide chairs, tents or sound systems for the programme at Kalighat. “We had to arrange everything ourselves. We even had to buy stools this morning,” she said.
The Trinamool chief also accused the administration of withdrawing her security and internet access after the BJP came to power. She claimed that she had suddenly stopped receiving calls and messages before discovering that her internet services had allegedly been disconnected.
At the same time, Mamata Banerjee continued to question the legitimacy of the election outcome. She claimed that although the Trinamool had not lost the elections, “we were defeated through manipulation”. She insisted that “the truth will come out in the days ahead”.
The Trinamool supremo also revealed that several opposition leaders from across India had contacted her after the results. She named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Uddhav Thackeray, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal as leaders who had expressed solidarity with her.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has announced the creation of a relief fund to support party workers allegedly affected by post-election violence. Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee is expected to oversee legal matters related to these cases.
The developments signal the beginning of an intense new political chapter in West Bengal. While the BJP begins its first term in power in the state with a large majority, Mamata Banerjee appears determined to reposition herself as the central figure of a wider anti-BJP opposition movement at the national level.
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