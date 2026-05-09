As new government takes office in Bengal, Mamata calls for grand anti-BJP alliance

There is also strong speculation that Tapas Roy could become the next Speaker of the Assembly. BJP MLAs are expected to take oath later next week.

The BJP secured a victory in the Assembly elections, winning 207 of the 293 seats. The Election Commission of India reported that the BJP received 45.84 per cent of the vote share, while the All India Trinamool Congress secured 40.80 per cent. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one seat, the ISF one seat and the AJUP two seats. Re-polling in Falta will be held on 21 May.

However, even as the BJP celebrated its rise to power, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp political counterattack from her residence in Kalighat during Rabindra Jayanti celebrations honouring Rabindranath Tagore.

Standing before a portrait of Tagore, Mamata Banerjee appealed to all anti-BJP political forces — including Left and far-Left parties — to unite against the BJP government.

She declared, “A thunderbolt of terror is striking from all directions. I urge all political parties, student and youth organisations, and NGOs to come together and form an alliance. Our primary adversary is the BJP.”

In another significant remark, she said, “Whether Left, far-Left, or any national party — wherever you may be — come, let us join forces. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”Her statement is being seen as a major political signal, especially given the long-standing rivalry between the Trinamool Congress and the Left Front in Bengal politics. Reacting to her appeal, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim quoted Tagore and said: “When life runs dry, come like a stream of When life runs dry, come as a stream of compassion.”

Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of unleashing “post-poll terror” across the state. She alleged that Trinamool workers were being attacked and intimidated following the election results. According to her, “outsiders” had been brought into Bengal to spread fear and violence.