Suvendu Adhikari voted BJP legislature party leader, to be Bengal’s first BJP CM

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, clearing the path for him to become the state’s first BJP chief minister after the party’s landmark electoral victory.

Party sources said Adhikari’s name was proposed at the BJP legislature party meeting in Kolkata and formally announced by Union home minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held on 9 May at Brigade Parade Ground.

Even before the formal oath-taking, preparations are underway across the state administrative machinery for the transition of power. A senior Assembly official said work was progressing “in full swing” at the West Bengal Assembly complex amid the possibility that the newly sworn-in cabinet may hold its first meeting there immediately after the ceremony.

“In the absence of any official communication, the Assembly secretariat is preparing the premises amid the possibility that the new cabinet members may come there after the swearing-in and hold their first meeting chaired by the new chief minister,” the official told PTI.

The official said chief secretary Dushyant Nariala held an emergency meeting with Assembly personnel on 6 May to review infrastructure and security arrangements.

“We have been asked to keep the annex building ready and take into account every infrastructural issue, considering security and other aspects. The building has to be kept ready,” the official said.