Aide’s murder throws focus back on mystery deaths around Suvendu Adhikari

The murder of Chandranath Rath, executive assistant to BJP leader and outgoing leader of opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, triggered a fierce political slugfest in West Bengal on Thursday, 7 May. As the BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating a “revenge killing” for the recent Assembly election defeat, the controversy also brought renewed attention to the mysterious deaths of three other close associates of Adhikari over the past decade.

Smarting from their humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections, the BJP alleged, TMC leaders had hired assassins to target Adhikari, who defeated three-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

TMC leaders, while condemning the killing, denied the allegations, claiming that the party had little to gain from the assassination. Rath’s family members, however, alleged that he possessed sensitive information relating to corruption in the outgoing government, illegal sand mining operations, criminal syndicates and various financial scams.

They further claimed that Rath was privy to politically sensitive information and was therefore silenced. Others believe the killing was intended as a warning to Adhikari, who is considered one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post.