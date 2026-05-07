Bengal: Austrian-made Glock 47X used to kill Suvendu Adhikari aide

The murder of Chandranath Rath, trusted personal assistant and close confidant of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was a seemingly meticulously planned execution involving surveillance, fake number plates, stolen vehicles, professional shooters and sophisticated prohibited firearms. Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram on Wednesday, 6 May at around 10.20 pm while returning home to Barasat, 55 km from Kolkata.

Even as police, CID officials and forensic experts continued their investigation on Thursday, the alleged use of a car with a tampered number plate to slow down and stop Rath’s vehicle, motorcycle-borne sharp shooters firing bullets through the front window, the alleged use of an expensive firearm and the assassins waiting to ascertain that Rath had died, have added to the intrigue.

While the BJP has been quick to blame Trinamool Congress and its MP Abhishek Banerjee for engineering the murder as ‘revenge’ for the TMC's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, several alleged motives have clouded the investigation.

What has added an element of mystery is the revelation that Rath is the fourth ‘close aide’ of Adhikari to have died violently and mysteriously since 2013. Motives ranging from political revenge to destruction of sensitive information, involvement of organised crime and cross-border arms trafficking are all being examined, police sources claimed.

Rath was travelling in his SUV along with his driver Buddhadev Bera and another associate named Mintu when the vehicle was intercepted on a narrow lane by another car that blocked their path.