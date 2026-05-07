Bengal CID takes charge of Chandranath Rath murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday formally took over the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the long-time personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack at Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas district.

According to preliminary findings, Rath was returning home late on Wednesday night after attending a BJP programme when his vehicle was allegedly tailed by a motorcycle carrying the assailant.

Investigators said that as Rath’s vehicle reached the Doharia crossing area, a four-wheeler suddenly blocked its path, forcing the car to stop.

Moments later, the motorcycle rider — reportedly wearing a helmet — pulled up beside Rath’s vehicle and opened fire from close range.

Rath died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle, identified as Buddhadeb Bera, sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed for treatment in a critical condition.