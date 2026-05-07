Bengal CID takes charge of Chandranath Rath murder case
Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and housing complexes to identify the attackers and trace their movements
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday formally took over the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the long-time personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack at Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas district.
According to preliminary findings, Rath was returning home late on Wednesday night after attending a BJP programme when his vehicle was allegedly tailed by a motorcycle carrying the assailant.
Investigators said that as Rath’s vehicle reached the Doharia crossing area, a four-wheeler suddenly blocked its path, forcing the car to stop.
Moments later, the motorcycle rider — reportedly wearing a helmet — pulled up beside Rath’s vehicle and opened fire from close range.
Rath died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle, identified as Buddhadeb Bera, sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed for treatment in a critical condition.
West Bengal director general of police Siddh Nath Gupta confirmed that the number plates on both the motorcycle and the four-wheeler used in the attack were found to be fake, indicating a pre-planned operation.
The DGP also said police recovered spent cartridges and bullets from the crime scene, though he declined to reveal additional details, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.
By Thursday morning, CID officers had reached the spot and begun a detailed on-ground probe. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area, including cameras installed along roads and outside nearby housing complexes, in an effort to identify the attackers and trace their movements.
Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that police investigators had already obtained “important clues” from CCTV footage linked to the murder.
The entire area around the crime scene has been heavily cordoned off by CID personnel, with central forces also deployed to maintain security. Vehicular movement has been restricted in parts of the area, while police have tightened access around the spot where Rath was killed.
Officials said a three-member forensic team from Barasat Medical College and Hospital will conduct Rath’s post-mortem examination.
The autopsy team will be led by the head of the institution’s forensic department and assisted by two assistant professors from the same unit.
Earlier, forensic experts from the state police had visited the crime scene and collected samples from Rath’s vehicle and surrounding areas. The vehicle was later removed after forensic examination was completed.
With IANS inputs
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