Chandranath Rath: Suvendu Adhikari’s trusted aide who once wanted to be a monk

Chandranath Rath, the long-time personal assistant and close confidant of Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Madhyamgram, had become an inseparable part of the BJP leader’s political and organisational machinery over the past several years.

Known within political circles as Adhikari’s “Man Friday”, Rath handled nearly every aspect of the leader of Opposition’s day-to-day political operations — from coordinating hectic schedules and managing confidential files to organising meetings, preparing groundwork for political programmes and handling calls.

A former serviceman of the Indian Air Force, 42-year-old Rath hailed from Chandipur in East Midnapore district, the political stronghold of the Adhikari family. His family had longstanding ties with the Adhikari household, dating back to the period when Suvendu Adhikari was still associated with the Trinamool Congress.

After serving in the Air Force for nearly 18 years, Rath joined Adhikari full-time in 2019, when the latter was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government during the Trinamool Congress’ second term in power.