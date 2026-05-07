North 24-Parganas on edge after close aide of Suvendu Adhikari killed

Tension gripped parts of West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Thursday after a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead, prompting heightened security measures and political recriminations just days after the assembly election results.

Police deployed additional personnel across Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining areas following protests by BJP supporters demanding the swift arrest of those responsible for the killing.

Senior officers appealed for calm, saying security had been reinforced in sensitive pockets to prevent any escalation.

“We are maintaining strict surveillance in vulnerable areas and have deployed extra forces. People should not pay attention to rumours,” a senior West Bengal Police officer said.

The victim, identified as Chandranath Rath, was gunned down on Wednesday night in what BJP leaders described as a “targeted assassination”.

According to preliminary police findings, Rath was travelling near Doltala in Madhyamgram at around 10.30 pm when motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly intercepted his vehicle, forced it to halt and opened fire before escaping.