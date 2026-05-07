North 24-Parganas on edge after close aide of Suvendu Adhikari killed
Security tightened across Madhyamgram and nearby areas after the killing of Chandranath Rath sparked protests and fresh political accusations
Tension gripped parts of West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Thursday after a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead, prompting heightened security measures and political recriminations just days after the assembly election results.
Police deployed additional personnel across Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining areas following protests by BJP supporters demanding the swift arrest of those responsible for the killing.
Senior officers appealed for calm, saying security had been reinforced in sensitive pockets to prevent any escalation.
“We are maintaining strict surveillance in vulnerable areas and have deployed extra forces. People should not pay attention to rumours,” a senior West Bengal Police officer said.
The victim, identified as Chandranath Rath, was gunned down on Wednesday night in what BJP leaders described as a “targeted assassination”.
According to preliminary police findings, Rath was travelling near Doltala in Madhyamgram at around 10.30 pm when motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly intercepted his vehicle, forced it to halt and opened fire before escaping.
The incident triggered outrage among BJP workers, who accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of fostering a climate of political violence in the aftermath of the fiercely contested polls.
“We want the killers arrested immediately. Rath was travelling in a vehicle linked to the Leader of the Opposition and was deliberately targeted. People are living in fear,” a local BJP worker said.
Another supporter called for a central agency investigation, alleging that criminals were operating unchecked in the state.
Police said raids were being conducted at several locations and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scrutinised to identify the assailants.
“No one involved will be spared. The investigation is being treated as a priority,” an officer said.
The killing, which came two days after the declaration of the assembly election results, has intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP accused the ruling party of unleashing retaliatory attacks on opposition workers, the TMC countered by alleging that its own supporters had also been targeted in violence across several districts.
With PTI inputs
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