FIR against Bengal LoP Adhikari over ‘communal remarks’ complaint

An FIR has been registered against Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari at a Kolkata police station following allegations that he made communally sensitive remarks during the Dol Yatra festival.

The case was lodged at Ballygunge police station under the South Division of Kolkata Police on the basis of a complaint filed by youth CPI(M) leader Sainik Sur.

Adhikari had celebrated Dol Yatra on Tuesday alongside monks, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and residents of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata — the seat currently represented by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

During his interaction with voters, Adhikari reportedly cautioned against what he described as “pseudo-secularism” and “atheism” and called for “larger Hindu unity” in the upcoming Assembly elections.