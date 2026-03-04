FIR against Bengal LoP Adhikari over ‘communal remarks’ complaint
The case was filed at Ballygunge police station on a complaint by CPI(M) youth leader Sainik Sur
An FIR has been registered against Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari at a Kolkata police station following allegations that he made communally sensitive remarks during the Dol Yatra festival.
The case was lodged at Ballygunge police station under the South Division of Kolkata Police on the basis of a complaint filed by youth CPI(M) leader Sainik Sur.
Adhikari had celebrated Dol Yatra on Tuesday alongside monks, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and residents of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata — the seat currently represented by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
During his interaction with voters, Adhikari reportedly cautioned against what he described as “pseudo-secularism” and “atheism” and called for “larger Hindu unity” in the upcoming Assembly elections.
In his complaint, Sur alleged that the Leader of the Opposition’s statements were politically provocative and had the potential to incite communal discrimination and hostility against secular-minded citizens and atheists.
According to a copy of the complaint, Sur argued that the remarks had already triggered public unrest and protests and were capable of disturbing communal harmony. “Communal harmony is essential for peaceful coexistence in a pluralistic society, which is now being threatened in a roundabout way,” he told reporters after filing the complaint.
Sur also accused sections of the media of amplifying what he termed “communally sensitive” comments and urged the police to initiate appropriate legal action against Adhikari to uphold constitutional values. He further indicated that similar complaints would be filed in other police stations across the state.
Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that the matter is under investigation.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines