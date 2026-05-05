Violence reported at Trinamool offices after BJP victory in West Bengal
Arson and vandalism incidents surface across districts as parties trade blame over post-result unrest
Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported at several offices of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) across West Bengal on Monday, following celebrations by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party after its decisive electoral victory in the State.
Police said party offices were targeted in multiple locations, including Tollygunge and Kasba in Kolkata, as well as suburban areas such as Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar. Similar incidents were reported from districts including Howrah and Baharampur, where groups allegedly damaged property and created unrest.
An official from the Election Commission of India said authorities have sought reports from local police and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in violence and vandalism.
The BJP denied any involvement, with party leader Rahul Sinha suggesting that the incidents could be the result of infighting within the TMC. He claimed disgruntled factions might be venting frustration following the election outcome.
At Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar in Tollygunge, a party office linked to TMC leader Aroop Biswas was damaged, while in the Ruby Crossing area, another office associated with a local TMC representative was reportedly attacked by a crowd.
The TMC, however, accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence. In posts on social media, the party alleged that its offices had been attacked and set ablaze in some areas, and described the incidents as evidence of what it called “violent and undemocratic conduct”.
The party also claimed that some of its candidates and workers were assaulted after the counting process. In one instance, a candidate from Udaynarayanpur in Howrah was reportedly attacked, while in north Kolkata’s Maniktala, a party worker was allegedly beaten, with images circulating online showing injuries. These claims could not be independently verified.
In parts of North 24-Parganas, including Panihati, local offices of the party were reportedly taken over amid the unrest. Some candidates were escorted out of counting centres by security personnel following reports of confrontation.
Condemning the incidents, Sinha said violence should not occur but argued that the situation was less severe than past episodes of post-election unrest, adding that police and central forces appeared to be responding more promptly this time.
Authorities said the situation remains under watch as they assess reports and work to maintain order in the aftermath of the results.
With PTI inputs
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