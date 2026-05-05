Violence reported at Trinamool offices after BJP victory in West Bengal

Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported at several offices of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) across West Bengal on Monday, following celebrations by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party after its decisive electoral victory in the State.

Police said party offices were targeted in multiple locations, including Tollygunge and Kasba in Kolkata, as well as suburban areas such as Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar. Similar incidents were reported from districts including Howrah and Baharampur, where groups allegedly damaged property and created unrest.

An official from the Election Commission of India said authorities have sought reports from local police and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in violence and vandalism.

The BJP denied any involvement, with party leader Rahul Sinha suggesting that the incidents could be the result of infighting within the TMC. He claimed disgruntled factions might be venting frustration following the election outcome.

At Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar in Tollygunge, a party office linked to TMC leader Aroop Biswas was damaged, while in the Ruby Crossing area, another office associated with a local TMC representative was reportedly attacked by a crowd.