Violence, vandalism mar early hours of phase-II polling in West Bengal

Incidents of violence and disruption were reported from several parts of West Bengal during the early hours of second-phase assembly polling on Wednesday, with allegations and counter-allegations flying between rival parties.

According to police, trouble spots included Chapra and Shantipur in Nadia district, Nimtala, and Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.

In Chapra, a BJP polling agent, identified as Mosharef Mir, was allegedly assaulted at booth number 53. He was later admitted to a local hospital. BJP leaders accused supporters of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of carrying out the attack.

BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar claimed the incident occurred soon after the mock poll began.

“TMC supporters obstructed the BJP agent and hit him on the head, causing injury,” he alleged.