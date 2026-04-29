Violence, vandalism mar early hours of phase-II polling in West Bengal
According to police, trouble spots included Chapra and Shantipur in Nadia district, Nimtala, and Bhangar in South 24-Parganas
Incidents of violence and disruption were reported from several parts of West Bengal during the early hours of second-phase assembly polling on Wednesday, with allegations and counter-allegations flying between rival parties.
According to police, trouble spots included Chapra and Shantipur in Nadia district, Nimtala, and Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.
In Chapra, a BJP polling agent, identified as Mosharef Mir, was allegedly assaulted at booth number 53. He was later admitted to a local hospital. BJP leaders accused supporters of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of carrying out the attack.
BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar claimed the incident occurred soon after the mock poll began.
“TMC supporters obstructed the BJP agent and hit him on the head, causing injury,” he alleged.
The injured agent alleged that a group of 15–16 people charged at him, with one person reportedly carrying a firearm.
“They assaulted me with a rod. I collapsed on the ground,” he said.
The TMC, however, denied the allegations.
In Shantipur, a BJP camp office in Ward 16 was found vandalised early in the day, with furniture smashed, triggering tension in the area.
Fresh unrest was reported from Bhangar, where the Indian Secular Front alleged its polling agent was prevented from entering a booth. ISF leader Arabul Islam claimed:
“Agents’ forms are being snatched and they are being thrown out… Women are not being allowed to vote. We placed agents so that everyone can vote.”
Voting was also delayed at booth number 140 in Nimtala, where polling had not commenced even by 7:30 am, leading to frustration among voters.
An official from the office of the chief electoral officer said reports had been sought from ground staff.
“They have been asked to ensure polling is free and fair and that everyone can participate without intimidation,” the official stated.
Meanwhile, police issued a warning to Kartik Banerjee, brother of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and TMC workers who had gathered near a polling booth, reminding them that no more than four people are permitted to assemble at a spot.
Security was tightened across sensitive areas, with heavy deployment of central forces in Diamond Harbour and Falta. Units of the Rapid Action Force were stationed to maintain order, while an Uttar Pradesh Police officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, was seen patrolling the Falta area with a convoy.
Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further disturbances as polling progresses.
With PTI inputs