West Bengal Polls 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: EVM malfunction in Howrah, security forces use force to disburse crowds
Voting is underway for 142 assembly seats in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections today and over 3.2 crore voters will decide the fate of a total of 1448 candidates
Polling has commenced for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with voters across 142 constituencies casting their ballots in what is widely regarded as a decisive moment in the state’s political cycle. More than 3.2 crore registered voters are eligible to participate, determining the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates contesting across seven key districts, including Kolkata and its adjoining regions.
This phase carries particular political weight, as it covers constituencies that have historically favoured the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the previous election, the party secured a dominant share of these seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lagged significantly behind. The outcome today will therefore serve as a crucial indicator of whether the ruling party can retain its stronghold or if opposition forces can make meaningful inroads.
Among the prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders from rival parties, making several constituencies high-profile battlegrounds. A number of state ministers are also seeking re-election, further raising the stakes of this phase.
Extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling, including tens of thousands of polling stations equipped with webcasting facilities and heavy deployment of central security forces alongside state police. Voter demographics in this phase reflect a broad cross-section of society, with significant participation expected from elderly voters, service voters and first-time participants alike.
With counting scheduled for 4 May, today’s turnout and voting patterns will offer early signals of the political direction West Bengal may take in the years ahead. Stay with us for live updates, ground reports, turnout figures and key developments throughout the day.
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Mamata Banerjee visits polling booths in Bhabanipur as voting gets underway
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several polling stations in her Bhabanipur constituency on Wednesday morning, hours after voting began in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Departing earlier than her usual polling-day routine, she toured booths in areas including Chetla in south Kolkata, reviewing arrangements and interacting with officials.
Bhabanipur, considered her political stronghold, is witnessing a high-profile contest against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, in a battle widely seen as a symbolic rematch of the 2021 Nandigram election. Voting is underway across 142 constituencies in key districts, with tight security in place and polling scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. The outcome of this phase is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the state’s political landscape ahead of counting on 4 May.
EC asks NIA to prevent bomb-related disruptions during Bengal polls
The Election Commission of India has directed the National Investigation Agency to take preventive measures against the use of crude bombs to disrupt voting in West Bengal. The move follows recent recoveries of explosives and reports of a minor blast in poll-bound areas.
Officials said the Commission is adopting strict measures to curb any violence on polling day and in its aftermath, with a focus on ensuring voter safety and protecting political workers.
TMC alleges misconduct by EC police observer in Diamond Harbour
The Trinamool Congress has levelled serious allegations of misconduct against an Election Commission-appointed police observer in South 24 Parganas, intensifying political tensions during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. The controversy centres around Ajay Pal Sharma, a 2011-batch IPS officer currently serving as Deputy Inspector General in Prayagraj, who was recently deployed as a police observer for four Assembly constituencies in the district.
Sharma’s appointment came after the replacement of Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, a 2017-batch officer, who was also accused by the Trinamool Congress of breaching neutrality. The party alleged that Parshottamdas held a meeting with BJP candidate Gour Sundar Ghosh at a hotel in Diamond Harbour, raising concerns over impartiality.
Further controversy erupted after a video clip surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Sharma warning locals of strict consequences if they failed to disclose the whereabouts of Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan in Falta. The Trinamool Congress has cited the video as evidence of alleged bias and intimidation and has called for strict action.
Notably, Sharma was not part of the Election Commission’s original list of police observers released earlier in April, adding another layer of scrutiny to his sudden appointment. The Election Commission has yet to issue an official response to the allegations.
Over 2,400 CAPF companies deployed for phase 2 polling
Election authorities have said preparations for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls are complete, with extensive measures in place to ensure smooth voting. Senior officials said that over 41,000 polling stations across South Bengal are ready, backed by the deployment of nearly 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
PTI reported that they added that while officials expect a peaceful polling process, contingency plans are in place to address any potential law and order challenges.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra casts vote at Karimpur polling booth in Nadia
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra cast her vote at the Karimpur Girls’ High School polling station in Nadia district during the ongoing phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Voting is underway across the constituency amid tight security, with several prominent leaders participating early in the day.
Voting begins across 142 seats in high-stakes final round
Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday across 142 constituencies, marking a crucial moment in the state’s electoral contest. Polling is underway in key districts including Kolkata, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas, with voters queuing early at booths, PTI reported. The phase is seen as decisive for the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, as it seeks to retain dominance in its traditional strongholds, while the BJP aims to make significant gains. Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.