West Bengal Polls 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: EVM malfunction in Howrah, security forces use force to disburse crowds

Polling has commenced for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with voters across 142 constituencies casting their ballots in what is widely regarded as a decisive moment in the state’s political cycle. More than 3.2 crore registered voters are eligible to participate, determining the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates contesting across seven key districts, including Kolkata and its adjoining regions.

This phase carries particular political weight, as it covers constituencies that have historically favoured the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the previous election, the party secured a dominant share of these seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lagged significantly behind. The outcome today will therefore serve as a crucial indicator of whether the ruling party can retain its stronghold or if opposition forces can make meaningful inroads.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders from rival parties, making several constituencies high-profile battlegrounds. A number of state ministers are also seeking re-election, further raising the stakes of this phase.

Extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling, including tens of thousands of polling stations equipped with webcasting facilities and heavy deployment of central security forces alongside state police. Voter demographics in this phase reflect a broad cross-section of society, with significant participation expected from elderly voters, service voters and first-time participants alike.

With counting scheduled for 4 May, today’s turnout and voting patterns will offer early signals of the political direction West Bengal may take in the years ahead. Stay with us for live updates, ground reports, turnout figures and key developments throughout the day.