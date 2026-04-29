Bengal polls phase 2: Mamata, Suvendu land in same booth area in Bhabanipur

In a high-voltage morning that felt straight out of a political face-off, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari found themselves in the same polling pocket of Bhabanipur’s Chakraberia on Wednesday, 29 April — close enough to trade barbs, but not quite close enough to exchange pleasantries.

The two never came face-to-face, but their parallel presence in ward number 70 said plenty about the prestige battle playing out in the chief minister’s backyard. Banerjee stationed herself on the verandah of a local party office, responding to complaints of alleged intimidation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Across the road, Adhikari rolled in with a sizeable Central forces escort and wasted no time going on the offensive, claiming Banerjee had realised that “not a single vote” was coming her way.

If proximity fuels politics, this was a masterclass. While Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the election using Central forces, police observers and election officials, Adhikari brushed it off as “frustration”, arguing that the chief minister was “scared” now that state police were no longer in charge of polling.

“She is scared. Her police have been replaced by central forces, which is why she is scared. The EC has deployed CAPFs here, so if she has any problem, she should approach them. Why have 40-50 people come with her?” Adhikari said.

He added a dash of intrigue, claiming that Union home minister Amit Shah had also called him. Adhikari didn’t stop there, accusing Banerjee of moving with “50-60 goons” despite prohibitory orders under Section 163.

“She is a candidate. She can certainly visit booths. But why this goodagardi (hooliganism)? I have complained to the Kolkata DEO. No one will be allowed to indulge in intimidation this time,” he said.