‘BJP trying to rig polls’: Mamata Banerjee alleges misuse of central forces
CM alleges TMC workers face “atrocities” by police and central forces, claims outsiders interfering in polling
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the ongoing assembly elections, alleging that central forces and election observers were acting at the behest of the saffron party. The BJP rejected the charge, calling it an attempt to “create confusion” amid public anger against the ruling TMC.
Touring multiple polling booths in her Bhabanipur constituency early in the morning — well before her usual voting schedule — Banerjee alleged that democratic norms had been “severely compromised” in this election.
“BJP wants to rig this election,” she told reporters, questioning the conduct of polling authorities. “Elections in West Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there goonda raj here?”
The Bhabanipur seat, considered her political bastion, has turned into a high-stakes contest, with Banerjee facing Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in what is being seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram.
Banerjee alleged that TMC workers were facing “atrocities” at the hands of police and central forces, and claimed outsiders were interfering in the polling process.
“Several observers have come from outside and are acting as per BJP’s directions. Can voting take place like this?” she said. “They are picking up our boys… We are ready to die,” she added.
She also claimed that TMC flags had been removed and local leaders restricted, alleging that even councillors were being prevented from moving freely. Banerjee said she and party leader Abhishek Banerjee had stayed awake through the night monitoring developments, and sought immediate intervention from the Election Commission.
The BJP dismissed the allegations outright.
“The TMC is trying to create confusion after sensing public anger,” the party said.
Adhikari exuded confidence, predicting Banerjee’s defeat.
“Doesn’t matter — she will lose,” he said, after offering prayers at temples in the Khidirpur area.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee accused poll observers of “highhandedness” but remained upbeat about the outcome.
“These things will not matter — we will win with a higher number of seats than in 2021,” he said after casting his vote.
Polling is underway in 142 constituencies across south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24-Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman, under heavy security deployment. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with long queues seen outside polling booths.
This phase is crucial as it covers the TMC’s traditional stronghold, where the BJP is attempting significant gains. The first phase, held on 23 April, recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent — the highest ever in the state. Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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