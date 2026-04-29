‘BJP trying to rig polls’: Mamata Banerjee alleges misuse of central forces

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the ongoing assembly elections, alleging that central forces and election observers were acting at the behest of the saffron party. The BJP rejected the charge, calling it an attempt to “create confusion” amid public anger against the ruling TMC.

Touring multiple polling booths in her Bhabanipur constituency early in the morning — well before her usual voting schedule — Banerjee alleged that democratic norms had been “severely compromised” in this election.

“BJP wants to rig this election,” she told reporters, questioning the conduct of polling authorities. “Elections in West Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there goonda raj here?”

The Bhabanipur seat, considered her political bastion, has turned into a high-stakes contest, with Banerjee facing Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in what is being seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram.

Banerjee alleged that TMC workers were facing “atrocities” at the hands of police and central forces, and claimed outsiders were interfering in the polling process.