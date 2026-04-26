Bengal polls: Kolkata contrasts Modi spectacle with Mamata connect

In a revealing contrast of campaign styles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Beadon Street and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s impromptu meeting in Bhabanipur offered sharply different political atmospheres on the same day. With West Bengal heading towards the second and last phase of Assembly elections on 29 April, the back-to-back events in Kolkata highlighted not just organisational differences, but also varying modes of voter engagement.

Modi’s rally, scheduled for 3.00 pm, began at around 6.00 pm, with sections of the crowd waiting in sweltering heat. Attendance was modest, with roughly 2,000 people present along the route. Police had sealed off stretches of the road, and security deployment — including Central forces — was visibly heavy. Supporters lined both sides of the street with flags and cutouts, chanting 'jai Shri Ram' as the prime minister’s convoy passed.

However, the tightly managed nature of the event stood out. Security personnel appeared to position attendees along the narrow stretch to maintain visual density. Among those present was Sudarshan Sinha, who said he had come for a glimpse of the prime minister despite not being a BJP voter. Others expressed political support: Anil Paswan from Entally spoke of backing the BJP for “development”, while Avantika Sharma from north Kolkata said she was open to political change after trying other parties.

There were also murmurs of dissatisfaction within sections of the BJP’s local base. Some supporters from Baranagar complained that long-time party workers such as Jayanta Shaw were not given access to VIP enclosures, while newer entrants appeared to receive preferential placement closer to the convoy.

“I could have watched this on TV,” Shaw remarked. Conversations among attendees also touched on electoral prospects, with some expressing strong views about potential action against Trinamool Congress leaders. Police, when asked about the presence of outsiders, said there was no clear indication, noting that many in the crowd spoke Hindi.