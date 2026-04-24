PM Modi biggest brand ambassador for Bengal tourism: Abhishek Banerjee

In what can only be described as gratitude laced with mischief, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and general-secfretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with doing what state tourism campaigns apparently could not — putting West Bengal’s ghats, roads and street food firmly in the national spotlight.

Addressing rallies in Jagatballavpur and Domjur in Howrah district, Banerjee suggested that Modi’s carefully choreographed campaign moments — strolling along the Ganga, sampling muri on a Jhargram pavement — had inadvertently doubled up as promotional reels for the state.

“If Bengal had not been showcased this way… people of the country would not have known how beautiful the Ganga is or how developed Jhargram’s roads are,” he said, before delivering the punchline: “The biggest brand ambassador of Mamata Banerjee’s Ma-Mati-Manush government is Narendra Modi.”