Thunderstorms, rain likely in Kolkata, South Bengal as second-phase voting continues

As voting got underway for the second phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on Wednesday, the weather department warned of possible thunderstorms and rain later in the day, particularly across South Bengal and Kolkata.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said stormy conditions are likely to prevail in several polling districts, even as voters turned out amid sweltering heat and high humidity levels that pushed discomfort levels significantly.

Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue till 6 pm across 142 constituencies. However, officials said the likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to rise after 3 pm, potentially impacting voter turnout in the latter half of the day.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore, favourable atmospheric conditions have developed due to a cyclonic circulation over North Bengal, combined with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and an east-west low-pressure axis.