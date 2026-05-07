Suvendu Adhikari aide shot dead in Madhyamgram; BJP, TMC trade charges

Madhyamgram was shaken on Wednesday late night after Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in what police believe was a planned attack near Doharia in North 24-Parganas. Rath, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) man from Chandipur in East Medinipur, had long been part of Suvendu Adhikari’s inner circle and had continued to work with him even after Adhikari moved from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP.

Police said Rath was travelling in a Scorpio vehicle when motorcycle-borne attackers intercepted the car and opened fire at close range. The driver of the vehicle was also injured and is now receiving treatment in Kolkata, while Rath was declared dead after being rushed to a private hospital. Investigators have also seized a vehicle linked to the case and said the number plate appears to be fake.

Suvendu Adhikari reached the hospital soon after the attack, and several BJP leaders and workers gathered there through the night. Among those present were Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, Arjun Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, Agnimitra Paul, Rudranil Ghosh, Kaustav Bagchi, Shankar Chatterjee and Vijay Ojha. Outside the hospital, BJP supporters staged protests and blocked parts of the area, demanding immediate action.

The BJP quickly turned the killing into a political attack, with senior leaders openly pointing fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the murder and demanded a CBI investigation under court supervision. In its statement, the party said it “Strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath” and also referred to the deaths of three TMC workers in post-poll violence, while insisting that political killings have no place in a democracy. The statement also said, “We demand a proper investigation so that those responsible are brought to justice.”

BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that the killing was executed with precision by trained assailants, claiming it appeared to be the work of a “professional assassin”. He further alleged that a staff officer linked to Abhishek Banerjee was involved in the incident.