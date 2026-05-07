Suvendu Adhikari aide shot dead in Madhyamgram; BJP, TMC trade charges
Trinamool Congress condemns murder, seeks court-monitored CBI probe
Madhyamgram was shaken on Wednesday late night after Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in what police believe was a planned attack near Doharia in North 24-Parganas. Rath, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) man from Chandipur in East Medinipur, had long been part of Suvendu Adhikari’s inner circle and had continued to work with him even after Adhikari moved from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP.
Police said Rath was travelling in a Scorpio vehicle when motorcycle-borne attackers intercepted the car and opened fire at close range. The driver of the vehicle was also injured and is now receiving treatment in Kolkata, while Rath was declared dead after being rushed to a private hospital. Investigators have also seized a vehicle linked to the case and said the number plate appears to be fake.
Suvendu Adhikari reached the hospital soon after the attack, and several BJP leaders and workers gathered there through the night. Among those present were Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, Arjun Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, Agnimitra Paul, Rudranil Ghosh, Kaustav Bagchi, Shankar Chatterjee and Vijay Ojha. Outside the hospital, BJP supporters staged protests and blocked parts of the area, demanding immediate action.
The BJP quickly turned the killing into a political attack, with senior leaders openly pointing fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
The Trinamool Congress condemned the murder and demanded a CBI investigation under court supervision. In its statement, the party said it “Strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath” and also referred to the deaths of three TMC workers in post-poll violence, while insisting that political killings have no place in a democracy. The statement also said, “We demand a proper investigation so that those responsible are brought to justice.”
BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that the killing was executed with precision by trained assailants, claiming it appeared to be the work of a “professional assassin”. He further alleged that a staff officer linked to Abhishek Banerjee was involved in the incident.
BJP spokesperson Sankudeb Panda also said the murder was pre-planned and suggested that the attackers had carried out proper reconnaissance before striking. He said, “This was not random. Someone watched his movements and acted only after planning everything carefully.”
The party leaders have also accused elements linked to the Trinamool Congress of being behind the attack, with some workers even naming Rathin Ghosh, the newly elected TMC MLA from Madhyamgram.
Senior police officer and West Bengal DG, Siddinath Gupta, visited both the crime scene and the hospital. He said “A four-wheeler used in the crime had been seized, that the registration plate is suspected to be fake, and that bullets and spent cartridges have been recovered from the spot.”
Gupta said, “An investigation is underway, and we are examining CCTV footage. At this stage, we cannot disclose further details.” Police sources say the attack appears premeditated, with evidence suggesting Rath may have been followed before being intercepted.
Rath’s wife, speaking to police officials, expressed her anguish in stark terms and demanded, “I know I will never get my husband back. But I want to know who did this. I want justice.”
Chandranath Rath’s background had long tied him to the world of politics. Born in Chandipur on 11 August 1984, he studied at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission before joining the Indian Air Force, and later left service after 18 years.
He then worked in the corporate sector before becoming Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant, first in the Water Resources department and later in the BJP leader’s office after Adhikari became Leader of the Opposition. His mother, Hasi Rath, was also active in local politics and later joined the BJP, reflecting the family’s long political association.
The killing has left the political atmosphere tense, with BJP workers alleging a wider conspiracy and police racing to establish the exact sequence of events. For now, one thing is clear: Chandranath Rath’s death has become the latest flashpoint in Bengal’s bitter political battle.
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