Mamata vs Suvendu Adhikari: LoP ahead of CM in assets, number of cases

The high-stakes contest in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency is shaping up as one of the most closely watched battles in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee facing leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Affidavits filed by both candidates along with their nominations reveal a sharp contrast in their financial and legal profiles.

Assets and liabilities

According to her affidavit, Mamata Banerjee has immovable assets worth Rs 15.37 lakh and no movable assets, while also reporting no liabilities or loans.

In contrast, Suvendu Adhikari has declared Rs 12,000 in cash, immovable assets worth Rs 61.30 lakh, and movable assets worth Rs 24.57 lakh. However, his total assets have declined by Rs 34.74 lakh over the past five years, as per his disclosures.