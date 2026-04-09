Mamata vs Suvendu Adhikari: LoP ahead of CM in assets, number of cases
Banerjee has no criminal cases, while Adhikari now faces 29 — up from none in 2021
The high-stakes contest in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency is shaping up as one of the most closely watched battles in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee facing leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
Affidavits filed by both candidates along with their nominations reveal a sharp contrast in their financial and legal profiles.
Assets and liabilities
According to her affidavit, Mamata Banerjee has immovable assets worth Rs 15.37 lakh and no movable assets, while also reporting no liabilities or loans.
In contrast, Suvendu Adhikari has declared Rs 12,000 in cash, immovable assets worth Rs 61.30 lakh, and movable assets worth Rs 24.57 lakh. However, his total assets have declined by Rs 34.74 lakh over the past five years, as per his disclosures.
Criminal cases
The affidavits also highlight a stark difference in criminal records. Banerjee has no criminal cases registered against her.
Adhikari, however, has reported a significant rise in cases, with 29 criminal cases currently registered across police stations in Kolkata and other districts. Notably, he had no cases registered at the time of the 2021 Assembly elections.
Electoral context
Adhikari is contesting from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram, where he is a two-time MLA — first representing the Trinamool Congress (2016–2021) and then the BJP (since 2021).
In the 2021 elections, he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a margin of less than 2,000 votes. Banerjee later secured a victory from Bhabanipur in a by-election, enabling her to continue as chief minister for a third consecutive term.
Polling schedule
Nandigram will go to polls in the first phase on 23 April, while Bhabanipur will vote in the second phase on 29 April. Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.
With both leaders locking horns again, the Bhabanipur contest is expected to be a key political flashpoint, offering crucial signals about the balance of power in West Bengal.
With IANS inputs
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