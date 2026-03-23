West Bengal: Is Suvendu Adhikari really an asset to the BJP?

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, once among the most influential figures in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has remained at the centre of West Bengal’s political churn since his dramatic switch to the saffron party ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

Now the state's leader of opposition, Adhikari is contesting the 2026 polls from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, directly challenging chief minister Mamata Banerjee and underscoring his central role in the BJP’s Bengal strategy.

Adhikari’s exit from the TMC in December 2020 came after months of friction with the party leadership and amid the backdrop of Central agency investigations linked to the Narada sting and Saradha chit fund cases. His defection — formalised in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah — marked one of the most consequential political shifts in recent Bengal politics, given his organisational influence across south Bengal and his key role in the Nandigram land agitation that helped propel the TMC to power in 2011.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by a slender 1,956 votes after a day marked by fluctuating leads, counting delays and technical disruptions that became the subject of sustained political controversy. TMC leaders alleged irregularities, pointing to a power outage and interruptions in counting during the final rounds, claims rejected by the Election Commission. The closely fought result cemented Adhikari’s position as the BJP’s principal face in Bengal while keeping the contest politically charged.