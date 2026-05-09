From Nandigram to Nabanna: The contradictions of Suvendu Adhikari’s rise

The elevation of Suvendu Adhikari as the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of West Bengal marks one of the most dramatic political transformations in contemporary Indian politics. Few leaders embody the shifting ideological and moral landscape of Indian electoral politics as sharply as Adhikari — a politician who rose through anti-establishment mobilisations, built his career under regional secular politics, and eventually emerged as the principal face of aggressive Hindutva politics in Bengal.

His political journey is not merely the story of one individual’s ambition. It is also a commentary on the collapse of ideological consistency in Indian politics, where corruption allegations, political violence, and inflammatory rhetoric cease to matter once electoral utility takes precedence.

Adhikari’s ascent to the state’s highest office symbolises both the BJP’s long-awaited breakthrough in Bengal and the transformation of the state’s political culture from ideological contestation to hyper-polarised identity politics.

A Congress Legacy, A Trinamool Rise

Adhikari did not emerge from the ideological ecosystem of the BJP or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. His political roots lie in the Congress tradition of coastal Bengal. Following the footsteps of his father, veteran politician Sisir Adhikari, he joined the Congress in the mid-1990s and became a councillor in Kanthi municipality.

When Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress to form the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998, the Adhikari family shifted loyalties with her. It proved politically decisive.

Suvendu Adhikari soon emerged as one of the most influential organisers in East Midnapore. Unlike many drawing-room politicians in Kolkata, his strength came from cadre management, rural networks and street mobilisation. His defining moment arrived during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement of 2007.

As a leading face of the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee, Adhikari helped galvanise resistance against the proposed Special Economic Zone project backed by the then Left Front government. The movement transformed Bengal politics permanently. It shattered the moral legitimacy of the 34-year-old Left regime and propelled Mamata Banerjee into the national spotlight as a symbol of peasant resistance.

Ironically, the same movement that was once projected as a struggle for farmers’ rights and democratic resistance later became the foundation for a new politics of muscular territorial dominance in the region.

The BJP’s Former “Corrupt TMC Leader”

Before his defection to the BJP in December 2020, Adhikari was among the very leaders most aggressively targeted by the BJP itself.

During the Narada sting controversy, BJP leaders repeatedly cited videos allegedly showing several TMC leaders, including Adhikari, accepting cash in exchange for favours. BJP spokespersons routinely portrayed the sting operation as evidence of the “institutionalised corruption” of the TMC regime.