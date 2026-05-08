Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata loyalist to BJP’s face in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari has been chosen by the BJP as the leader of its legislative party in West Bengal, positioning him to become the state’s first BJP chief minister. Union home minister Amit Shah said “every proposal was just one name”, referring to Adhikari’s selection, and described the BJP’s victory as a “historic political shift” in Bengal.

Once a key figure in Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, Adhikari built his reputation as a powerful organiser in Purba Medinipur before dramatically switching to the BJP in December 2020 ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

His political rise, however, has long been accompanied by controversy. His name surfaced repeatedly in connection with the Saradha chit fund scandal, with reports citing a petition by Saradha chief Sudipto Sen accusing him of extortion and of using his influence to benefit the company. Adhikari has consistently dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

According to a 2026 report, Adhikari currently faces 25 criminal cases, most of them filed after his exit from the TMC. The allegations include criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, rioting, promoting enmity between groups, hateful and casteist remarks, wrongful restraint, and hurting religious sentiments.