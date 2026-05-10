Reform or retribution?

West Bengal's new BJP government, headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, has launched an aggressive campaign against alleged corruption during the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s 15-year rule. From fake caste certificates and recruitment scams to alleged misuse of public funds, the new administration has signalled sweeping scrutiny across departments.

Yet, even as many welcome the promise of 'accountability', concerns are growing within sections of the state bureaucracy over whether the exercise could also become a vehicle for political vendetta.

Khudiram Tudu, newly sworn in as tribal welfare minister, opened the offensive on Sunday, 10 May during a tribal welcome programme in Bankura. The BJP MLA from Ranibandh alleged widespread irregularities in the issuance of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe certificates during the previous regime.

"During the Trinamool Congress's tenure, numerous fake and irregular SC/ST certificates were generated," he told journalists at the Jaher Than sacred grove. "Many individuals have availed themselves of various benefits and opportunities by utilising these certificates."

Tudu, a former teacher, promised immediate corrective measures, including cancellation of fraudulent certificates, action against supervising officials and renewed focus on tribal hostels and ashram schools. "Our objective is not merely to combat corruption; the development of the tribal community will also be a primary goal," he said.

His remarks placed the Backward Classes Welfare Department among the first institutions likely to face detailed scrutiny under the new government.

The education sector, already scarred by the 2016 SSC recruitment controversy, is also under renewed focus. Courts had earlier directed the release of OMR sheets amid allegations surrounding nearly 26,000 appointments, but the TMC government maintained that original records were unavailable because they had been seized by the CBI. The sheets were finally released on Saturday, 9 May, hours after Adhikari took oath, apparently using recovered data.