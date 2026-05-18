Bengal govt unveils raft of promises, but key rollout details remain missing

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday announced a series of policy decisions, including the discontinuation of honorarium schemes for imams, muezzins and purohits, a proposed Rs 3,000 monthly assistance scheme for women, free bus travel for women and the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission.

However, several of the announcements made after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari stopped short of spelling out implementation timelines, funding details or administrative roadmaps.

Women, child and social welfare minister Agnimitra Paul said the cabinet had approved the discontinuation of honorarium schemes introduced on the basis of religious categorisation during the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government.

“The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorisation. A notification on this will be issued,” Paul said.

The schemes, administered through the departments of Information and Cultural Affairs and Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education, had been introduced to support the socio-economic condition of religious leaders.

She clarified that no student scholarship schemes would be discontinued.

In March this year, the Mamata Banerjee government had increased the monthly honorarium for religious leaders by Rs 500. Imams of registered mosques were receiving Rs 3,000, while muezzins and purohits were receiving Rs 2,000 each.

The cabinet also gave only in-principle approval to the BJP government’s proposed ‘Annapurna’ scheme under which women are to receive Rs 3,000 per month from June 1.

“The cabinet gave its in-principle nod to the ‘Annapurna’ scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Those who are currently receiving assistance under the previous government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will automatically be entitled to the Annapurna Yojana. There is no need to reapply. Money will be transferred directly to bank accounts,” Paul said.