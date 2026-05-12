'Jo hamare saath, hum unke saath': BJP's new slogan finally lifts veil off its 'sabka sath' charade

Rahul Sinha, a BJP MP from West Bengal, complimented Hindu voters of the state for disproving the myth that no political change in the state was possible without securing the votes of Muslims. He was addressing a media briefing at the party office. At the same time, in a video circulating on social media a newly elected BJP MLA is overheard declaring at a public meeting that he would not even attest welfare scheme certificates for Muslims.

'Jo hamare saath, hum unke saath' [Those who are with us, we are with them], he declared upturning BJP’s slogan ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’.

The name of the MLA is being withheld because we have not been able to verify the authenticity of this particular video, although similar statements have been made by other BJP leaders.

Muslims in the state and the women who failed the SIR test and were dropped from the voters’ list face the prospect of losing out on welfare schemes.

Welfare minister Agnimitra Paul hinted at this possibility while confirming that BJP’s Annapurna Bhandar scheme will replace Mamata Banerjee’s Lakkhi Bhandar scheme from June, 2026 with a cash transfer of Rs three thousand a month. The scheme is unlikely to remain uniform and restrictive conditions are expected, said sources in the government.

Paul said the government will ascertain whether beneficiaries of the scheme were genuine citizens and claimed that people who were dead or “not Indian citizens” should not be allowed to continue receiving the benefits. Her remarks triggered criticism from the opposition, which accused the BJP government of linking welfare access to the controversial electoral revision process conducted before the Assembly election.

They recalled that chief minister Adhikari had insisted that no beneficiary would be deprived and that all existing welfare schemes would continue. The government’s early actions reveal a strategy aimed at weakening TMC networks in the state, they felt.