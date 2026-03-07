Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Nitish Kumar, reaffirms youth allowance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fired sharp shots at the BJP today, warning that anyone aligning with them faces political ruin, pointing to Bihar's Nitish Kumar as the fresh example.

Speaking from the dharna stage in Kolkata on Saturday, she also reiterated her government's commitment to rolling out Rs 1,500 monthly aid to unemployed youth starting this month under the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme.

Banerjee didn't hold back in her criticism of the BJP's alliances. "Whoever goes with them is finished," she declared, naming Nitish Kumar as "the latest example" of leaders regretting their ties with the saffron party. This comes amid ongoing political flux in Bihar, where recent reports suggest Nitish Kumar is eyeing a shift to Rajya Sabha, paving the way for BJP to claim the chief minister's post directly. Her remarks echo past jabs, like in 2017 when she accused Nitish of "betraying everyone" after ditching the opposition.

The TMC supremo's dig fits into her broader narrative ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. She has repeatedly portrayed the BJP as divisive, especially over issues like voter list revisions (SIR), which she claims are tools to manipulate elections.