Mamata begins sit-in protest over electoral roll deletions in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a sit-in protest in Kolkata, intensifying her party’s confrontation with the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the revised electoral rolls ahead of the state assembly elections.

The protest began at around 2.15 pm at Esplanade’s Metro Channel in central Kolkata. Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of colluding to remove legitimate voters from the rolls and said she would expose what she described as a conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters.

“I will expose the BJP–EC conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said while addressing supporters at the start of the demonstration.

Banerjee also alleged that several individuals had been wrongly listed as deceased in the updated voter rolls. She said that some of those voters would be brought to the protest venue to demonstrate what she called serious errors in the revision process.