SIR: 1.6% unmapped voters eligible for deletion from West Bengal rolls

Around 1.6 per cent of “unmapped” voters in West Bengal are set to be removed from the electoral rolls after failing to appear for mandatory hearings with valid identity documents, officials said on Thursday.

According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, a total of 31,68,426 unmapped voters were summoned by electoral registration officers (EROs) to verify their eligibility. Of these, just over 50,000 voters — about 1.57 per cent — did not turn up despite repeated notices, prompting officials to mark them as eligible for deletion from the final voters’ list.

“The hearing process for unmapped voters has been completed, and it is now final that 1.57 per cent of them are heading for deletion,” sources said. Attention has now shifted to voters flagged under “logical discrepancy” cases, whose hearings are currently underway.

Unmapped voters are those who could not establish a link with the 2002 electoral roll, either through self-mapping or progeny mapping. In contrast, logical discrepancy cases involve irregularities detected in family-tree data during the progeny-mapping process.