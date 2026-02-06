SIR: 1.6% unmapped voters eligible for deletion from West Bengal rolls
According to sources in the office of CEO, a total of 31,68,426 unmapped voters were summoned by EROs to verify their eligibility
Around 1.6 per cent of “unmapped” voters in West Bengal are set to be removed from the electoral rolls after failing to appear for mandatory hearings with valid identity documents, officials said on Thursday.
According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, a total of 31,68,426 unmapped voters were summoned by electoral registration officers (EROs) to verify their eligibility. Of these, just over 50,000 voters — about 1.57 per cent — did not turn up despite repeated notices, prompting officials to mark them as eligible for deletion from the final voters’ list.
“The hearing process for unmapped voters has been completed, and it is now final that 1.57 per cent of them are heading for deletion,” sources said. Attention has now shifted to voters flagged under “logical discrepancy” cases, whose hearings are currently underway.
Unmapped voters are those who could not establish a link with the 2002 electoral roll, either through self-mapping or progeny mapping. In contrast, logical discrepancy cases involve irregularities detected in family-tree data during the progeny-mapping process.
The number of voters identified under logical discrepancy stands at 94,49,132, all of whom have been summoned for hearings. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed confidence that the verification process for these cases will be completed within the stipulated deadline of 7 February.
The exercise follows the publication of the draft electoral roll in December 2025, which saw the deletion of 58,20,899 voters identified as deceased, shifted, or duplicate entries. The final and exact number of deletions will become clear when the final voters’ list is published on 14 February.
After the publication, the full bench of the ECI is expected to visit West Bengal to assess the situation on the ground. The commission will subsequently announce the poll schedule for the assembly elections, which are due to be held later this year.
With IANS inputs
