Bengal: Eid cattle crackdown triggers economic distress, issue moves to court

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, growing opposition to West Bengal’s tightened livestock slaughter enforcement has centred not only on religious concerns but on what traders, farmers and political leaders describe as an unfolding economic crisis affecting thousands of livelihoods.

With cattle markets disrupted, animals going unsold and bank liabilities mounting, Hindu cattle sellers, Muslim buyers and workers linked to the livestock economy say a long-standing rural trade network is under severe strain just before one of the busiest festival seasons of the year.

The controversy has also reached the Calcutta High Court. Petitions challenging the new livestock slaughter guidelines have been filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Mahua Moitra and Akhruzzaman. Although the hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, 20 May, it was deferred after the state sought an adjournment, with the matter now likely to be taken up on Thursday.

The West Bengal unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation has also sought urgent judicial intervention against the BJP-led state government's move to invoke the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, to allegedly restrict ritual livestock sacrifice.

Speaking outside the court, Moitra argued that the notification would inflict heavy economic losses on poor households across communities. “It is not merely the Muslim community that will be affected; many Hindu traders also earn their livelihood by selling cattle during Eid-ul-Adha,” she said.

Invoking Section 12 of the law, she added: “Legal sanction exists for this. We have requested permission, only for this year and specifically for the festival period, to allow the slaughter of buffaloes or oxen while excluding cows.”