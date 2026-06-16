PM Modi's Kolkata Yoga Day programme disrupts Sundarbans tourism, triggers concerns over restrictions

Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day programme in Kolkata have triggered growing concern among tourism operators, boat owners, small businesses and sections of the public, with critics alleging widespread disruption in the run-up to the event.

According to tourism operators in the Sundarbans, hundreds of launches and motorised boats, locally known as bhutbhuti, have been directed to travel to Kolkata's Babughat ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June. Administrative sources indicated that around 500 vessels were required to reach Babughat by 18 June and remain stationed there until the programme concludes.

The development has raised concerns in the Sundarbans tourism sector, particularly during the ongoing Hilsa Festival season, when visitor footfall is typically high. Local operators claim tourist movement in parts of the region has effectively come to a halt for several days, leading to cancellations and refund requests.

Tourism operator Subir Majumder said, “If we had received proper notice in advance, we would not have accepted bookings. Tourists have travelled long distances, but now many trips cannot go ahead. We are losing money every day and our reputation is suffering.”

Members of a boat owners' association alleged that operators were warned of consequences if they failed to comply with the instructions.

Amirul Midda, secretary of the Sundarban Tourist Mechanized Boat Owners' Association, said, “We have been told that all launches and motorised boats must report to Babughat for the programme. The administration warned that Boat Licence Certificates could be cancelled indefinitely if anyone refuses. Under these circumstances, tourism activities have practically stopped for a week.”

Several boat owners also expressed frustration over what they described as administrative pressure.

Boat owner Asiruddin Sheikh said, “We depend on tourism for our livelihood. We were not given a choice. We were told to participate, and many owners fear losing their licences if they do not comply. That is not voluntary participation.”