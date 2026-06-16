PM Modi's Kolkata Yoga Day programme disrupts Sundarbans tourism, triggers concerns over restrictions
Tourism operators allege losses and cancellations after hundreds of boats were asked to report to Kolkata ahead of PM Modi's International Yoga Day programme
Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day programme in Kolkata have triggered growing concern among tourism operators, boat owners, small businesses and sections of the public, with critics alleging widespread disruption in the run-up to the event.
According to tourism operators in the Sundarbans, hundreds of launches and motorised boats, locally known as bhutbhuti, have been directed to travel to Kolkata's Babughat ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June. Administrative sources indicated that around 500 vessels were required to reach Babughat by 18 June and remain stationed there until the programme concludes.
The development has raised concerns in the Sundarbans tourism sector, particularly during the ongoing Hilsa Festival season, when visitor footfall is typically high. Local operators claim tourist movement in parts of the region has effectively come to a halt for several days, leading to cancellations and refund requests.
Tourism operator Subir Majumder said, “If we had received proper notice in advance, we would not have accepted bookings. Tourists have travelled long distances, but now many trips cannot go ahead. We are losing money every day and our reputation is suffering.”
Members of a boat owners' association alleged that operators were warned of consequences if they failed to comply with the instructions.
Amirul Midda, secretary of the Sundarban Tourist Mechanized Boat Owners' Association, said, “We have been told that all launches and motorised boats must report to Babughat for the programme. The administration warned that Boat Licence Certificates could be cancelled indefinitely if anyone refuses. Under these circumstances, tourism activities have practically stopped for a week.”
Several boat owners also expressed frustration over what they described as administrative pressure.
Boat owner Asiruddin Sheikh said, “We depend on tourism for our livelihood. We were not given a choice. We were told to participate, and many owners fear losing their licences if they do not comply. That is not voluntary participation.”
The controversy comes as Kolkata prepares for extensive traffic restrictions around Red Road, where the Prime Minister is expected to participate in the Yoga Day programme. Road closures and diversions are expected to remain in place for several days in parts of the city.
Critics have questioned the government's approach, arguing that extensive restrictions are being imposed for the Yoga Day event while objections have previously been raised over other public gatherings on the grounds of traffic disruption.
Md Yusuf, a resident of central Kolkata, said, “We were repeatedly told that prayers on public roads could not be allowed because they would inconvenience traffic for a short time. Now major roads are being restricted for days for a government event. People are asking why different standards are being applied.”
Meanwhile, traders say official instructions encouraging participants to wear white clothing and bring yoga mats have led to a sharp increase in demand.
Sahadeb Kundu, a garment trader in Kolkata's wholesale market, said, “For the last few days, white T-shirts and white half-pants have been selling much faster than usual. Many customers say they need them specifically for Yoga Day events. Stocks are moving quickly.”
Biswajit Sardar, who sells yoga accessories, said demand for yoga mats had risen significantly.
“We normally sell only a few every day, but recently people have been buying them in bulk. Some organisations appear to be purchasing large quantities for participants,” he said.
Concerns have also been raised by some government employees who claim they are being encouraged or instructed to attend Yoga Day programmes despite health-related limitations.
One government employee suffering from a chronic medical condition alleged, “I have difficulty standing for long periods and have medical advice limiting physical activity. Even so, there is pressure to attend. Many people feel uncomfortable refusing.”
Opposition voices argue that public resources are being diverted from local economic activity and tourism to maximise attendance at an event associated with the Prime Minister's visit.
While government officials have defended the arrangements as necessary for a major international observance, critics contend that the economic impact on tourism operators, transport workers and small businesses in the Sundarbans is being overlooked.
With tourists facing cancellations, boat owners expressing fears over their licences and large sections of Kolkata preparing for traffic restrictions, the build-up to International Yoga Day has become a subject of growing debate over the balance between public events and local livelihoods. bn