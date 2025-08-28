‘Generations will be proud of you, for you have witnessed Firaq’

As we mark the 129th birth anniversary of Raghupati Sahay, immortalised in the annals of Urdu literature as Firaq Gorakhpuri, his prophetic words echo through time:

“Aane vaali naslen tum par fakhr karengi ham-asro, Jab bhi un ko dhyan aayega tum ne ‘Firaq’ ko dekha hai [Future generations will honour you, my friends, when they note that you saw 'Firaq' himself]” — These lines, brimming with self-assurance of his legacy, remind us that future generations will envy those who witnessed the era of the literary titan Firaq Gorakhpuri, born Raghupati Sahay.

Born on 28 August 1896 in the quaint village of Banwarpar near Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Firaq’s life emerges as a symphony of intellect, rebellion and lyrical brilliance that continues to resonate in the hearts of poetry lovers worldwide.

His journey from scholarly youth to becoming one of India’s most celebrated Urdu poets is a testament to the enduring power of words — and his particular skill at blending classical traditions with modern sensibilities in a way that redefined Urdu shayari.

Firaq Gorakhpuri’s poetry, rich with themes of love, beauty, melancholy and social consciousness, has not only survived but thrived under the test of time. Beyond his mastery of Urdu, this polyglot extraordinaire was fluent in English, Hindi, Persian, and more. His audacious claim that “Only two-and-a-half men know English in India: first comes Firaq, then Dr S. Radhakrishnan, and Nehru being the half” reflects his unapologetic confidence and wit, traits that endeared him to contemporaries while occasionally stirring controversy.