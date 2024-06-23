How the 'non-veg' folks get their veggie fix

Think about it. Our staples—rice or rotis—are vegetarian. Our meat and fish dishes can also sometimes have a veg snuck in. Our salads are mainly vegetarian as are our pickles (we’re not thinking prawn pickle here).

It would seem then, that the average non-vegetarian is getting a healthy dose of greens with every meal. In fact, in terms of variety, maybe more so than the average vegetarian.

So many of my pure vegetarian friends turn up their noses at ladyfingers, gourds, red pumpkin. That’s leaving out a whole list of good-for-you vegetables! And frankly, if you’re pure vegetarian—that’s more than half your diet.

In terms of practicality, it seems like non-vegetarians have got something right. All vegetables are equally despised and therefore equally inventively disguised.

Don’t like spinach? Just add chicken to it.

Not too big on raw mango? Try adding dry prawns. Everyone wins here.

Regional Indian food is complex, diverse and always a great discovery. The line between fruits and vegetables seems to be quite fluid when it comes to non-vegetarian food. In the south and west of the country, fruits—both dried and fresh—get pride of place on seasonal menus, mixed of course with meat and fish.

Goa, for instance, has the lovely Pork Solantulem—pork cooked with dried kokum or sol. The fruit imparts a nice tang to the pork and a beautiful mild red hue to the curry.