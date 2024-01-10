Rising vegetable prices squeeze vegetarian pockets in December 2023

Vegetarians found themselves shelling out more for their home-cooked thali compared to their non-vegetarian counterparts in December 2023, according to a report released by CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics. The study revealed that the cost of a vegetarian meal experienced a significant 12 per cent surge, while the price of a non-vegetarian meal declined by 4 per cent during the same period, in contrast to December 2022.

The escalation in the cost of vegetarian thalis was primarily propelled by substantial spikes in the prices of key ingredients, with onions and tomatoes witnessing increases of 82 per cent and 42 per cent respectively. Additionally, pulses, constituting about 9 per cent of the vegetarian thali cost, experienced a notable 24 per cent year-on-year increase.

Conversely, the report attributed the decrease in the cost of non-vegetarian thalis to a significant 15 per cent drop in broiler prices compared to the previous year, attributed to higher production.

Encouragingly, the report highlighted a month-on-month relief for consumers, with the cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals witnessing a 3 per cent and 5 per cent decline, respectively, in December 2023 compared to November 2023 prices.