Price of tomatoes, chilli heated up veg and non-veg thalis by 34%, 13% in July

The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali at home has gone up by 34 per cent while that of a non-vegetarian thali went up by 13 per cent in July as compared to the input prices that prevailed in June 2023, CRISIL said in a report.

According to the report, in July, the cost of cooking a vegetarian thali at home stood at Rs 33.7 (June rate Rs 26.3) whereas the cost of non-vegetarian home meal was at Rs 66.8 (June rate Rs 60).

According to CRISIL, a vegetarian thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. For a non-vegetarian thali, chicken has been considered instead of dal.

Broiler prices for July 2023 are estimated.

CRISIL said out of the 34 per cent rise in the cost of vegetarian meals, 25 per cent can be attributed to the 233 per cent hike in tomato price last month.