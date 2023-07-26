Rain in Andhra, K'taka: Tomato price touches Rs 170/kg in Chennai

With a reduction in the quantity of tomatoes arriving in Chennai's Koyambedu market, South India's largest vegetable market, the price of tomatoes has touched Rs 170 per kilogram here and outskirts in the retail market and the rain in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are being held responsible for this.

In the wholesale market, the price ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kilogram.

R.K. Kuppusamy, a wholesale trader of tomatoes and potatoes in Koyambedu market told IANS that generally 800 tonnes of tomato load reaches the market on alternate days and now this has sharply come down to 250 tonnes.

The reduced arrival of tomatoes, according to the merchants, is due to the destruction of crops in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rain for the past few weeks in the two states.