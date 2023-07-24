After McDonald's, Subway follows, takes tomatoes off its menu

In response to the skyrocketing price of tomato, fast-food restaurant franchise Subway has taken the 'prized' vegetable off its menu.

To address the challenges posed by the escalating prices and disruptions in the tomato supply chain due to quality concerns, Subway outlets have taken the decision to temporarily suspend the use of tomatoes in their sandwiches and salads.

A notable example of this initiative was observed at a Subway store located in a Delhi airport terminal.

The store prominently displayed a sign, politely informing the customers about the "Temporary Unavailability of TOMATOES".