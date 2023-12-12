November inflation hits 5.55%, driven by vegetables and base effect, in a 3-month high

India has grappled with a surge in retail inflation throughout November 2023, recording a rate of 5.55 per cent — a notable escalation from the preceding month's figure of 4.87 per cent.

Retail inflation has remained above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for 50 consecutive months now, marking a prolonged period of inflation that exceeds the Reserve Bank's designated threshold.

The reality defied the projections of economists who had anticipated a 5.8 per cent year-on-year increase. This unforeseen inflationary uptick has spurred discussions on factors driving the surge and its potential implications for the nation's economic policies.

10 key highlights of the retail inflation numbers for November are:

Surge in inflation: We are witnessing a notable surge in retail inflation in India, reaching 5.55 per cent in November 2023, compared to the previous month's figure of 4.87 per cent.

Expectations vs reality: However, contrary to economists' predictions of a 5.8 per cent increase, the actual inflation rate of 5.55 per cent has come in slightly lower than anticipated.

Base effect: The November inflationary spike was attributed to a combination of an unfavourable base effect and a rise in prices of essential food items. The base effect in economics refers to the influence of a significant change on reported growth or inflation rates in the base year. In the context of inflation, it arises when comparing the current inflation rate to that of the same period in the previous year. If the previous year had an unusually high inflation rate, a lower rate in the current year might still mean an increase in prices—even though the rate of inflation appears to have decreased due to the elevated base from the prior year. That is partly what is pushing up the figure for food prices in particular, with recent months having seen shocking prices on tomatoes and onions.