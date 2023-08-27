Vegetable price volatility leads farmers' demand for legal status for MSP

The persistent demand for a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers has gained renewed vigour, driven by recent fluctuations in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes and onions. While this demand has been a longstanding issue, the current challenges faced by farmers have given it added urgency.

Tomato prices, in particular, have surged to unprecedented levels, rendering them unaffordable for middle-class consumers and even multinational fast-food chains. Ironically, this surge has failed to benefit the very farmers responsible for the harvest, as they find themselves disposing of their produce by the roadside owing to meagre returns from wholesale markets and large retail chains. Buyers, in their defence, have cited an 'oversupply' that exceeds market demand.

Farmers in Haryana have been at the forefront of this movement, demanding that the state government procure sunflowers at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal. Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, a government scheme designed to offer price difference payments, interim support of Rs 1,000 per quintal was extended for sunflower crops sold below the MSP.