Maharashtra: Farmers protest in Nashik against export duty on onions

More than 500 farmers on Thursday blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik in Maharashtra for some time seeking cancellation of the Union government's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions, an official said.

The stir took place in Chandwad in the rural part of the district and the arterial road was blocked for almost one-and-half hours before police rushed to the site and managed to get the protesters off the stretch, he said.

The stir against the export duty has been underway in the district since Monday, which had also affected the auction of the kitchen staple.