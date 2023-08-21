Onion auction to remain closed indefinitely in Nashik wholesale markets to protest 40 pc duty on export

Traders here on Monday said they have decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra's Nashik district to protest against the Centre’s decision to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of the kitchen staple.

In view of the decision, the onion auctions remained closed at most of the APMCs in the district on Monday, including at Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in India, sources said.

Traders claimed the central government's decision to impose 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023 will adversely affect the onion growers and its export.

The decision for the indefinite closure of onion auctions here was taken on Sunday in a meeting of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association, its president Khandu Deore said on Monday.