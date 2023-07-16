Govt procures 3 lakh tonnes of onion for buffer stock; piloting irradiation of onion with BARC

The government has procured 20 per cent more onion at 3 lakh tonnes as buffer stock this year, while also piloting irradiation of onion with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to increase shelf life, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, the government had maintained 2.51 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock.

The buffer stock is maintained under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet any exigencies, if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season.

"To meet any eventuality in the festival season, the government this year developed a robust buffer to an extent of 3 lakh tonnes. There is no problem with onions," Singh told PTI.