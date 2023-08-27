Nuh: Lakhs of tractors to counter VHP shobhayatra, warn 36 farmers' groups

Farmers' groups and other communities from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan declared their intent to take out lakhs of tractors into the streets if the Haryana government allows the VHP yatra on 28 August, reported the Times of India on 27 August.

Representative of the 36 groups and communities met yesterday, 26 August, in a mahapanchayat called in Alwar, Rajasthan, the report said.

Speakers at the panchayat assembly said Mewat district (now called Nuh), home to the Meo Muslim community—making it Haryana's only Muslim-majority area—had always been a peaceful region, and it took the intervention of "anti-social elements" to bring about the riots of July 31.

Those riots spread to other cities in Haryana, took five lives and injured at least 80; led to right-wing demonstrations across the Delhi NCR and further afield in northern India by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and its militant arm the Bajrang Dal; saw a mosque set ablaze; and escalated into a bulldozer demolition drive by the state government that seemed to preferentially target the residences, businesses and properties of Muslim citizens—until the courts stepped in.