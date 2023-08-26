Nuh tense again: Internet suspended till August 29, VHP adamant on ‘resuming’ Brij Mandal Yatra
Fearing that rumour-mongering may fuel another round of communal violence in the Mewat region of Haryana, the Nuh administration has suspended internet services till August 29.
This came after RSS affiliate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced the resumption of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, which according to them, remains incomplete due to the communal clash that happened in the last week of July.
On July 31, people of two communities clashed in Nuh when Brij Mandal Yatra was passing through the main market area. According to the Nuh police, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died during the violence.
Many believe that the violence was orchestrated, and was planned in advance to keep the pot boiling for political gains.
Following the July 31 violence, the administration suspended internet and SMS services immediately but restored them on August 11.
According to local media, the decision to bring out the yatra was taken at a panchayat in Palwal on August 6. VHP activists are expected to follow its usual route.
As per the plan shared by the VHP, the Yatris will offer water at Nalhar temple and culminate at the Radha Krishna Mandir in Firozpur-Jhirka, covering a distance of 22-25 km.
Interestingly, the administration has denied permission for the yatra.
“There are rumours circulating on social media about the proposed yatra on August 28. We want to stop the misinformation from spreading. Internet services will remain suspended from Friday evening to Tuesday,” Krishan Kumar, the Nuh police PRO was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
“We don’t need any permission to hold a religious event. Every person has the freedom to take part in rituals in this country, irrespective of their religion. We are not breaking any rules,” TOI quoted a VHP member as saying.
VHP also said that the procession will be a low-key affair. Only about 15,000 people are expected to attend it.
Police sources said there were high chances that people from the neighbouring districts of Gurgaon, Palwal and Faridabad might join the procession if it came out. Right-wing outfits from Rajasthan, Punjab and even Odisha have expressed interest in the yatra, they said.
