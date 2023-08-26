Nuh tense again: Internet suspended till August 29, VHP adamant on ‘resuming’ Brij Mandal Yatra

Fearing that rumour-mongering may fuel another round of communal violence in the Mewat region of Haryana, the Nuh administration has suspended internet services till August 29.

This came after RSS affiliate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced the resumption of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, which according to them, remains incomplete due to the communal clash that happened in the last week of July.

On July 31, people of two communities clashed in Nuh when Brij Mandal Yatra was passing through the main market area. According to the Nuh police, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died during the violence.

Many believe that the violence was orchestrated, and was planned in advance to keep the pot boiling for political gains.