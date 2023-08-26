Nuh: Mobile Internet, SMS services to remain suspended on Aug 26-29

Mobile Internet and SMS services at Nuh in Haryana will remain suspended from August 26-29 as a Hindu group is slated to hold a Shobha Yatra in the district, an official said on Friday, adding the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

"Mobile Internet and SMS services in Nuh will be suspended from August 26 to 29 as a precautionary measure, and no permission was granted for Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra to be scheduled on August 28," Nuh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dhirendra Khadgata told IANS.

The authorities in Nuh earlier had denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra to be held on August 28.

The DC had denied permission citing reasons such as the upcoming G20 meeting to be held in Tauru from September 3.

As the date of the yatra coincided with that of the G20 meeting, it was not given a nod.