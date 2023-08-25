Congress to raise Nuh violence, floods in Haryana assembly

A day ahead of the onset of the monsoon session in Haryana, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held on Thursday presided over by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and decided to raise several issues including flood, compensation and the Nuh violence.

The other issues included unemployment, law and order, a spokesperson for the party said.

For raising the issues, duty has been assigned to MLAs.

In the session adjournment motions have been given by the Congress for discussion on law and order and Nuh violence and heavy losses due to floods and mismanagement of the government, he said.

Besides, unemployment and rigging in CET paper, problems of family identity card, pay scales of employees and clerks, worrying condition of education, problems of property ID, digging of the Saraswati river, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss suffered by farmers in millet crop are the issues.